Internet disruptions for some Frontier customers in Washington, Idaho, Montana

NEWPORT, Wash. — Telephone and Internet service is being disrupted for some Frontier Communications customers in southeastern Washington, northern Idaho and Montana after a truck damaged a fiber-optic cable.

Frontier says the truck clipped the cable about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The company says it is working to restore service.

Among the communities affected are Newport, Washington, and Coeur d’Alene and Moscow, Idaho.