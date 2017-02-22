× Husband’s bail set at $1 million in wife’s death in Mill Creek

MILL CREEK, Wash. (AP) — Bail has been set at $1 million for a man under investigation for the stabbing death of his wife in Mill Creek.

The Daily Herald reports (https://goo.gl/lxfbel ) 52-year-old Matt Alton appeared in Everett District Court Wednesday.

Police say officers were called to an apartment in Mill Creek early Tuesday after it was reported that someone was screaming in the hallway.

A probable cause affidavit says the couple’s daughter left the apartment and went for help, telling a neighbor her father had stabbed her mother.

Police say they arrived and found Alton in the parking lot with blood on himself and a cut on his hand.

Police say a 66-year-old woman was then found stabbed to death in the apartment.

The daughter told police her parents began arguing in the middle of the night.