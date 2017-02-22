Drive-by shooting caught on camera; police say Spanaway family not specifically targeted

SPANAWAY, Wash. – A Pierce County family had some scary moments after someone opened fire on their Spanaway home early Saturday morning in an apparent drive-by shooting.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the case. Investigators said they don’t believe the victim’s family was specifically targeted.

The family shared their surveillance video with Q13 News and plan to share it with detectives, too.

“Thank god it was just a ricochet shot, otherwise that would have gone through,” said Ashley Giesa.

The glass on the picture window has been shattered, and there are also bullet holes in the wood siding and in a car window outside.

“I never thought it would actually happen to my family,” said Giesa.

“It was an ‘Oh my God’ moment,” said homeowner Anthony Smith.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday on 192nd Street East. The family’s surveillance cameras captured everything.

The video shows a stranger slow down their vehicle in front of the Smith’s house and then shooting several times.

“Thank God the truck stopped the bullet and it didn’t go into the house,” said Smith.

Smith said several adults and children were inside the home at the time of the shooting and incredibly nobody was hurt.

“We have a 2-year-old here; we have my grandson, he’s 14, he was here,” he said.

Police said this kind of random gunfire can be deadly.

In January, an elderly man died sleeping in his bed when a stray bullet entered his home during a drive-by shooting in SeaTac.

Pierce County investigators said they can’t pinpoint a motive of the Spanaway shooter.

“We’ve had people been hit before and killed through random bullets traveling through neighborhoods,” said Pierce County sheriff’s Detective Ed Troyer. “This is something we don’t take lightly because any of these guys doing this with guns at 2 o’clock in the morning are up to lots of ... no good.

“The Smith family said the shooting caused a few hundred dollars in damage but they’re just happy nobody got hurt."

“We’re kind of concerned about the community,” said Giesa. “We’re kind of stumped as to why this would happen.”

Investigators took bullet fragments and shell casings into evidence.

Anyone with information in this case is being asked to call police.