Woman found dead in Mill Creek apartment; cops arrest suspect with cut on hand

MILL CREEK, Wash. -- Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead early Tuesday morning in a Mill Creek apartment.

Officers were called shortly after 4:00 a.m. to Heatherwood Apartments on North Creek Drive. Police found the suspect with a cut on his hand walking around the parking lot.

Inside an apartment, officers found the body of a woman who had been stabbed. The victim was the suspect's wife, police said.

Developing: Millcreek Police investigating a homicide at Heatherwood Apts. We're told a woman is dead and a man is in custody. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/r5B2DBaKFP — Adam Mertz (@AJMertz) February 21, 2017

Detectives remained on the scene Tuesday. Police said no further information was immediately available.

The cause and manner of death will be released by the medical examiner's office.