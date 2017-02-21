× Washington’s bad flu season may have peaked

SEATTLE — Officials say one of Washington state’s worst flu seasons appears to be subsiding.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reports that the Department of Health says influenza had killed 207 people in the state as of Feb. 11, making this season the worst in a decade. During the 2014-2015 flu seasons, only 157 people died statewide.

Most of this season’s deaths involved older people with underlying conditions like heart disease, respiratory disease and diabetes. King County has seen the 55 flu-related deaths, the most in the state.

Public Health — Seattle and King County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin says it looks like the season peaked in late January and has been improving since then.