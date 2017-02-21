Washington police officer who hit 2 pedestrians in crosswalk identified

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Vancouver police officer involved in crash in which two pedestrians were hit Saturday has been identified.

Vancouver Police said in a news release Tuesday that officer Greg Zimmerman was driver of the patrol car that collided with two people walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Evergreen Boulevard and Columbia Street.

Police say Zimmerman was heading west on Evergreen and made a left turn when he hit two pedestrians who were crossing Columbia Street in the crosswalk.

Police say both pedestrians, 50-year-old Karyn Cassle, of Portland, and 59-year-old Sue Ryland, of Vancouver, Wash., were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. They were treated and released.

Police said Zimmerman was hired by the Vancouver Police Department in November 1991. He retired in September 2015, but was reinstated that December.

He was on duty and in a marked patrol car at the time of Saturday’s collision.

The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation and no other details were released Tuesday.