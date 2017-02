× SUV slams into a light rail train in Seattle, knocking it off its tracks

SEATTLE — The driver of a SUV failed to stop at a crossing arm and slammed into a light rail train in the Sodo District Tuesday night, derailing the train but not injuring any of the passengers, authorities said.

The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, a Sound Transit spokeswoman said.

Sound Transit announced a halt to service while crews worked to move the train.