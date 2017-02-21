Some sun, some rain — and colder temps at night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Temperatures get colder again for nearly everyone in the Puget Sound region, and there will be isolated thunderstorms for some Wednesday.

The nights get cold, with lows near freezing through Sunday, Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelly says.

Wednesday calls for sun breaks and a few showers. The convergence zone will be more active in the afternoon, with heavier showers for Everett and areas along the King-Snohomish counties' border. Some may see lightning and hear thunder.

Thursday starts out with a few rain/snow showers mixed in but the day will be mostly dry.

Friday and Saturday look mostly dry but chilly each morning. Sunday has passing showers.

The snow level is low through the weekend but “sticking on the ground” snow should be above 1,000 feet. The passes get new snow every day.