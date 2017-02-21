Silverdale man arrested as suspect in murder of man found lying on road in Seabeck

SILVERDALE, Wash. — A 23-year-old Silverdale man was arrested Tuesday as the suspect in the murder of a 30-year-old man whose body was found lying on Misery Point Road NW in Seabeck on Saturday night, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said.

He has been booked into the Kitsap County Jail for first-degree murder, the sheriff’s office said. His bail was set at $1 million.

A 20-year-old Kingston woman was also arrested on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance. Her bail was set at $100,000.

Neither the suspect nor the woman were immediately identified.

The body of 30-year-old Hector “Ricky” Apodaca of Bremerton was found lying on Misery Point Road NW in Seabeck at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. A Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue crew attempted CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies determined the man died from “homicidal violence.” They provided no further information.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said it was able to solve the case in “such a timely manner, because of citizens coming forward and the dedication” of the sheriff’s investigators.

The sheriff’s office says because of tips, they were able to serve a search warrant at a home in Silverdale, where the male suspect was arrested. “Detectives were able to locate evidence related to the murder.”