Prosecutors: 2 teen boys in Utah shot 14-year-old girl in head to rob her; they got $55

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Prosecutors say two Utah teens charged with shooting a 14-year-old girl in the back of the head and leaving her wounded in a ditch lured her there with a plan to rob and kill her.

Charging documents filed Tuesday say the 16-year-old boys told the girl, Deserae Turner, they wanted to sell her a knife, but after she arrived, they shot her. She’s in critical condition in a medically induced coma.

Authorities say one of the boys said greed made him do it. They stole $55.

The girl was found in a dry canal in the small town of Smithfield early Friday after she didn’t make it home from school.

The boys were charged with attempted aggravated murder, robbery and obstruction of justice.

The Associated Press isn’t naming the defendants because they’re juveniles. It wasn’t immediately clear if they had attorneys.

To see the latest updates on this story, please go to FOX13 in Salt Lake City here.