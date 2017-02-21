× Police: Son killed mom, began trying to dismember her body

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police say a 45-year-old man killed his mother at her Vancouver home last week and tried to dismember her before he was arrested.

Kenneth Moore appeared in Clark County Superior Court Tuesday and was ordered held on $5 million bond on investigation of murder.

In a probable cause affidavit, a Vancouver police detective said Leisa Holt’s body was found Friday next to cutting instruments and household cleaning chemicals, indicating Moore had “begun attempts to dismember” her.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office says the 60-year-old woman died of multiple head injuries.

Holt’s boyfriend called police Friday after he went to her home and was confronted by Moore. The affidavit says officers went to check on Holt and Moore pointed a rifle at one officer’s head.

SWAT officers were dispatched to the home and Moore was taken into custody. Holt’s body was discovered in the home.

Messages left with Moore’s lawyer were not immediately returned.