Police: Naked man breaks into Portland apartment; woman, children escape

PORTLAND, Ore. – A naked man broke into a northeast Portland apartment and tried to force a woman into the bathroom before she managed to escape with her children, according to police.

Officers responded to the Village Garden Apartments on the 15200 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at 10:15 p.m. Saturday, KPTV reported.

A 28-year-old woman told police a naked man forced his way into her apartment via the fourth-floor balcony.

The woman said the man grabbed her and pulled her toward the bathroom. Investigators said the woman tried to call 911, but the man interfered with the call.

The woman was able to escape with her two children – ages 2 and 8 years old – to a neighboring apartment to call 911.

Officers and a K-9 team surrounded and searched the apartment. Police said the suspect was found hiding behind a couch.

The 21-year-old man was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempted rape and interfering with making a police report.

The woman told officers she recognized the suspect as someone who previously lived in the apartment complex.

Gomez is scheduled to be arraigned on his charges Tuesday.