Pierce Transit employee killed when hit, run over by bus at Lakewood facility

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A Pierce Transit employee was killed Tuesday when he was hit and run over by a bus at the transit facility at 96th and South Tacoma Way in Lakewood, the West Pierce Fire Department said.

“The male employee was hit and stuck under the bus,” West Pierce Fire spokeswoman Jenny Weekes said. “Pierce Transit had a forklift available on scene, and they lifted the bus off the employee,” but the worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Pierce Fire was dispatched to the transit center’s headquarters at about 6:35 p.m., she said, adding that the bus had no passengers and was behind the scenes at transit center property.

Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler said the accident occurred behind a fenced area of the bus lot. He said an employee was apparently driving the vehicle out of the “bus wash” area when he struck another worker.