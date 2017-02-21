× Immigrant rights groups feeling immediate impact after President Trump’s call for expansion of deportations

SEATTLE – The Northwest Immigrants Rights Project in Seattle received hundreds of calls Tuesday morning from concerned people after President Trump’s directive to expand deportations of undocumented immigrants.

“That theoretically catches millions of immigrants living among us,” Attorney for NIRP Mozhdeh Oskouian said.

NIRP says undocumented immigrants still have the right to a private attorney if they get picked up by federal agents. Even after detention, attorneys say undocumented immigrants don’t have to answer questions or sign any documents.

President Trump’s administration is not going for mass roundups or raids. But the new orders now give ICE agents the discretion to go after undocumented immigrants who have not committed a crime.

“It’s a huge expansion from the last 4 presidents because the last four presidents didn’t follow the law,” Roy Beck Executive Director NumbersUSA said.

NumbersUSA is a group pushing for immigration reform. The group says the president is not creating new laws only following what Congress put in place.

“Sanctuary cities will see more disruptive enforcement than the cities that cooperate,” Beck said.

Seattle has declared itself a sanctuary city.

President Trump’s orders are also calling on quick deportations of any undocumented immigrants across the country, anyone who cannot prove they have been in the US for 2 years straight could be put into deportation proceedings.

Under President Obama, quick deportations only happened if an undocumented immigrant was taken in 100 miles from the border and if they were in the US for 14 days or less.

Department of Homeland Security plans to hire 10,000 ICE officers and 5,000 more border patrol agents to enforce the law.

“They can triple their force, they can quadruple their force but to do it humanely it’s not realistic,” Oskouian said.

But NumbersUSA says the president is sending a necessary message.

“The world has been told, if you illegal cross the border or if you come here on a tourist visa and you overstay your visa you can stay as long as you don’t commit a crime, it’s not true anymore,” Beck said.

The deportation expansion also targets people who overstay their visas.

According to a new DHS report the largest number of tourists who overstay their visas are from Canada and Mexico.

In 2015 there were nearly 100,000 overstayers from Canada and 45,000 from Mexico.

Those numbers do not reflect the people who walked or drove across the borders.

Immigrants rights groups say the other side is going at reform the wrong way.

“They are not going to go away they will just go into hiding,” Oskouian said.

President Trump has emphasized that he will leave the DACA program alone. The program created by president Obama gives young undocumented immigrants the legal right to work and go to school.

There is an estimated 750,000 DACA recipients across the US.