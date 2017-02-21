× Higher elevations could see some snow the rest of the week

SEATTLE – There’s no reason to panic, but some snow is expected in Western Washington this week.

Q13 News meteorologist Walter Kelley said it will be cold enough every morning through Saturday for some snow at elevations above 500 feet.

No accumulation is expected in the Seattle metro area, and the areas that do get snow shouldn’t see too much.

The rest of the area will be chilly, with lows approaching 30 degrees and passing showers.

Overall, things should be drying out.