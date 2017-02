× Fire truck hit head-on by allegedly impaired driver in Kent

KENT, Wash. – An impaired driver crossed the center line and hit a fire crew’s ladder truck head-on Sunday night in Kent, according to a post on Puget Sound Fire’s Facebook page.

None of the crew on Ladder 74 was hurt.

According to the post, the crash happened shortly after a Kent police car was rear-ended by another impaired driver.

There was no word on the driver’s condition.