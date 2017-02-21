× Expanded Deportation: Can the Trump Plan Work?

Seattle, Wash. — Department of Homeland Security laid out the president’s new plans for aggressive enforcement of immigration laws. Under the Trump Administration anyone who is even accused of a crime like a DUI is eligible for deportation. The new memos make clear immigration agents now have broader discretion to decide who to round up. It would also end so-called “catch and release” where people caught for being in the US unlawfully are released while they wait to go before an immigration judge. Instead, the memos call for more people to receive expedited removal. President Trump’s Administration is calling for sweeping changes to the immigrant enforcement policies we’ve seen under the last four presidents.

One of the key differences with the old police and the new, has to do with time. Under President Barack Obama, quick deportations only happened if an undocumented immigrant was found within 100 miles of the border and they were in the US for less than two weeks. But under President Donald Trump’s guidelines any undocumented immigrant who can’t prove they’ve been in the US for two consecutive years, could be subject to quick deportation.

Rounding up undocumented immigrants along the border. You’ve seen the images before, but more and more immigrants could be taken from communities much closer to you. It could include undocumented and legal immigrants, too.

“These scare tactics. Creating a ‘boogie man’ again. It just drives people underground. It doesn’t resolve anything. It doesn’t make the community safer,” said Northwest Immigration Rights Project Attorney Mozhdeh Oskouian.

Under the new policy, a traffic violation could be enough to get someone deported. That sent shock waves through Seattle immigrant rights groups. The other great fear is deportation solely based on suspicion.

“Having immigrants who one immigration officer believes might be a risk to public safety and based on that one immigration officer to have this person detained and maybe permanently removed from this country, this is unheard of,” said Oskouian.

There is support for the policy shift from at least one group: NumbersUSA.

“The world has been told, if you illegally cross the border or if you come here on a tourist visa and you overstay your visa (and you think) you can stay as long as you don’t commit a crime, it’s not true anymore,” said NumbersUSA Executive Director Roy Beck.

What happens if this new policy runs into a legal challenge— like the President’s travel ban did? At a panel discussion at the University of Washington Tuesday night, professors, an immigration attorney, and democratic Congressman Adam Smith shared their views. They say if the policy were to run into trouble in the courts, the issue may fall to Congress where Rep. Smith says it would be an uphill battle.

“It’s possible that republicans in Congress would take this and try to pass it. It would be difficult, but it’s distinctly possible,” said Rep. Adam Smith.

Here’s a topic that’s been debated on our Q13 Fox Facebook Page. Do undocumented or illegal immigrants have rights? According to the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project in Seattle, all immigrants whether they’re documented or have legal paperwork to be in the US do have rights. Attorneys there say it’s in the Constitution under due process.