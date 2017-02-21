× Crews working on I-90 will mean extended closures this week

HYAK, Wash. — Drivers headed over Snoqualmie Pass can expect some delays this week.

The Washington state Department of Transportation says starting Wednesday through Friday, there will be single-lane closures in both directions just east of Snoqualmie Pass.

Those closures will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Interstate 90 will also shut down at night.

The westbound lanes will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. near the Stampede Pass interchange. Eastbound lanes will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. near the Gold Creek area.

Crews said they would open the road every two hours to clear backups.

The purpose of the closures is to add new reflectors along the barriers and new lane makers.