Body found in Yakima River ID’d as missing man

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Officials have identified a body found in the Yakima River in southern Washington as a 25-year-old man who had been missing for several months.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2lKlyna) Skyler Pourier’s body was found Sunday. He is believed to have died around the time he was reported missing in September.

Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins says the cause of Pourier’s death remains undetermined pending the results of toxicology tests. An autopsy didn’t find any signs of trauma.

The Yakima man was believed to have been living in a homeless encampment prior to his death.

Pourier’s body was discovered less than a week after state transportation workers found another body in Yakima County water. An autopsy determined the unidentified woman was shot and had been in the water for six weeks.