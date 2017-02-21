50 gallons of glue spill onto Redmond Way

REDMOND, Wash. — All westbound lanes of Redmond Way were blocked Tuesday after about 50 gallons of roofing glue spilled onto the road.

Redmond police warned drivers at 10:45 a.m. to avoid the “sticky situation” on Redmond Way at NE 76th Street.

Police estimated that westbound lanes would likely remain blocked through at least 3 p.m. Eastbound traffic was getting by the scene.

Drivers are encouraged to use 520 as an alternative if they’re trying to get downtown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.