50 gallons of glue spill onto Redmond Way

Posted 11:29 AM, February 21, 2017, by , Updated at 11:32AM, February 21, 2017

REDMOND, Wash. — All westbound lanes of Redmond Way were blocked Tuesday after about 50 gallons of roofing glue spilled onto the road.

Redmond police warned drivers at 10:45 a.m. to avoid the “sticky situation” on Redmond Way at NE 76th Street.

Police estimated that westbound lanes would likely remain blocked through at least 3 p.m. Eastbound traffic was getting by the scene.

Drivers are encouraged to use 520 as an alternative if they’re trying to get downtown.

Redmond Way at NE 76th Street, Redmond, WA