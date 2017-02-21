× 3rd person sentenced in scalding of cat in Mississippi

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — A third person in Mississippi has been sentenced to jail for the scalding of a caged cat in a video posted online.

Police say the cat died after being doused with boiling water in December.

News organizations report a Moss Point city judge on Tuesday sentenced 23-year-old Karmen Coleman to 30 days in jail. She pleaded guilty to rendering criminal assistance by videotaping the scalding.

On Feb. 7, 24-year-old Laderrick Rostchild was found guilty of aggravated animal abuse, and was sentenced to six months in jail.

His uncle, 43-year-old Larry Rostchild, pleaded guilty to simple abuse and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Judge Keith Miller ordered each of the three to do 200 hours of community service. The men must do theirs at the local animal shelter.