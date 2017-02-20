× Snohomish County woman killed, daughter injured in knife attack

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 78-year-old woman is dead and her 62-year-old daughter was injured after a knife attack in their home.

The women were stabbed with a carpet knife on Sunday at a home in the 12000 block of 212th Street SE near Echo Lake. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says the daughter was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a 31 year-old Everett man at about 4 p.m. Sunday. He was booked into jail for investigation of first-degree murder.

A 46-year-old man was taken into custody and booked on outstanding warrants. He is the uncle of the younger man.

Officials say the older man was doing construction work on the women’s bathroom and had brought his nephew along.

The uncle told officials that they fled after the attack and the nephew threw the knife out the window.