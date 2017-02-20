Seattle moves closer to closing missing link of Burke-Gilman Trail in Ballard

SEATTLE — Seattle is getting closer to finding a way to connect the Burke-Gilman Trail’s missing link.

The trail runs nearly continuously from Kenmore all the way to Golden Gardens Park on Puget Sound — except for this 1.2-mile stretch in Ballard which is referred to as the missing link.

The Seattle Department of Transportation recently chose to build the missing link on Shilshole Ave. — ruling out two alternate routes that would have traveled along Ballard or Leary avenues.

Those in favor say this will be critical to the survival of the Ballard Farmers Market and will also keep cyclists, walkers and runners safe.

SDOT still needs to work out the details on exactly how to close the missing link, but still plans to start construction next year.