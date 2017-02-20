VIDEO: Protesters arrested at ‘Not My President’s Day’ rally in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested protesters at a “Not My President’s Day” rally on Monday.

According to KPTV, protesters were told not to block the road in downtown Portland. The arrests were made in the area of SW 3rd Ave. and Madison Street.

About 200 people had gathered at the downtown protest.

Some of the arrests were caught on video. One such video showed an SUV drive down the street with police officers riding along the outside. The officers jumped off of the SUV and removed the protesters who did not get out of the street.

There was also a separate rally that was permitted at Director Park.