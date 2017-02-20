× New study highlights how repealing ACA would affect Washingtonians

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thousands of patients in our state could lose treatment for cancer, cardiac arrest and diabetes, according to Governor Jay Inslee, who laid out a new report on how repealing the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, will affect Washington state.

A new report released by the People’s Action Institute, “A Cost to High,” claims repealing the affordable care act could cost the state more than $2 billion.

But Governor Inslee says more importantly, thousands of people who need healthcare in our state would be without it.

“Healthcare is a right, healthcare is a reality, healthcare is improving in the state of Washington; 750,000 Washingtonians are involved in this battle and we’re not going to go down without a fight because Washington State people deserve health care,” said Governor Inslee.

At Monday’s news conference, a 23-year old cancer patient spoke about her fears about what will happen if she loses coverage.

“By repealing the affordable care act he is doing exactly that after beat cancer twice,” said Courtney Anderson. “They are giving me and people like me a death sentence. I cannot wait for a replacement.”

The study claims repealing Affordable Care Act would:

-Eliminate health care for 775,000, Washington residents and 32 million nationwide.

-Result in more than 40,000 jobs lost.

-Costs each recipient an average of $3,000 in 2019.

The big takeaway from Governor Inslee’s press conference was to tell legislators if they’re going to repeal Obamacare, there must be another alternative offered first.