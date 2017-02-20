New food delivery service involving local restaurants launches in Tacoma Tuesday

TACOMA, Wash. — Seattle residents may be used to this, but Tacoma residents can have their favorite food from local restaurants delivered starting Tuesday through an Uber program.

At launch, UberEATS is offering delivery of full menus from more than 100 favorite Tacoma-area restaurants with free delivery for a limited time.

Notable restaurants participating in and around Tacoma include Peterson Bros. 1111, La Waffletz, Shake Shake Shake, and Miyabi Sushi among others. Food prices are set by the restaurants, and following the initial launch period, Uber will add a $3.99 booking fee.

The free, standalone UberEATS app is available for both iOS and Android.