La Nina is over, but rain, cold and even a little snow persist

SEATTLE – La Nina is over, but you wouldn’t know it if you looked at this week’s weather forecast.

Western Washington will be either cold, wet or both through the end of the week, Q13 News meteorologist Walter Kelley said Monday.

With eight days to go, Seattle has already had the fourth-wettest February on record.

Kelley said Tuesday will be dry for much of the day, but showers will move in at night and stick around Wednesday.

With temperatures dropping to freezing Wednesday morning, some areas could see snow showers. Nothing is likely to stick, Kelley said.

The story could be much the same Thursday, although a bit of snow could accumulate in areas about 500 feet of elevation.

Kelley said the passes will be snowy all week, and skiing conditions should be excellent.