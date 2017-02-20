Kurt Cobain’s daughter pays tribute to father on what would have been his 50th birthday

SEATTLE — Frances Bean Cobain, Kurt Cobain’s daughter, posted a tribune on Instagram Monday to her father on what would have been his 50th birthday.

Seattle icon and rock legend Kurt Cobain

It reads: “Today would have been your 50th birthday. You are loved and missed. Thank you for giving me the GIFT of life.

“Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain”

February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday. A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:01am PST

Cobain, the lead singer of the American rock band Nirvana, was found dead at his home in Seattle on April 8, 1994. Forensic analysis determined he had committed suicide with a shotgun blast to his head three days earlier, on April 5.

Frances Bean Cobain, 24, is his only daughter; her mother is singer Courtney Love.