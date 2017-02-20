Inslee says losing Obamacare in Washington state would hurt thousands

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday laid out the cost of losing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, in Washington state.

He said thousands of patients could lose their health care treatment for cancer, cardiac disease or diabetes.

“In Washington state, 20,000 Washingtonians have had their cancer treated because of the availability of the Affordable Care Act,” Inslee said at a news briefing.

“You’re standing up for Washingtonians with pre-existing conditions, you’re standing up for Washingtonians who have emphysema, you’re standing up with Washingtonians who have to be temporarily disabled.

“Health care is a right, health care is a reality, health care is improving in the state of Washington. 750,000 Washingtonians are involved in this battle and we’re not going to go down without a fight because Washington ptate people deserve health care.

“We aren’t going to allow Washington and Congress and the president to take it away,” Inslee said.