Franklin County declares emergency after $2 million in rural road damage

TRI-CITIES, Wash. (AP) — A county in southern Washington has declared a state of emergency as rapidly melting snow and ice has put road damage at more than $2 million.

The Tri-City Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2lFJRCT) Monday that the flood damage costs for Franklin County are expected to grow as wet weather causes further deterioration of water-weakened pavement.

Nearly three dozen stretches of road have been closed because of the flooding.

Franklin County farmers who began planting crops earlier this month have been unable to proceed with damaged fields and equipment under water.

County Administrator Keith Johnson says there’s also been a problem with drivers going around barricades used to block portions of road. At least one vehicle had to be pulled from the water over the weekend.

Johnson says the county will rely on reserves and insurance to repair the damage.