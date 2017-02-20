Bill seeks permanent protection for sexual assault victims in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The House passed a measure that seeks to protect victims of sexual assault in Washington state.

House Bill 1384 passed Monday on a 76-21 vote and now heads to the Senate for further consideration. Under current law, victims of sexual assault can only be granted a protection order for up to two years, which means they must reappear in court to repetition for a new order.

The measure would remove that two-year limit, and would allow the courts to issue permanent protection orders for victims of sexual assault. In cases where a permanent order isn’t issued, the courts will grant a renewal of the order unless perpetrators can prove they are no longer a threat to the victim.