11 people pass through unmanned airport security checkpoint at JFK

NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: A passenger removes her shoe as Korean Airline stewardesses queue up to pass through the metal detector at a security checkpoint at John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport August 27, 2003 in New York City. During a press conference today, the TSA displayed some of the thousands of pieces confiscated by TSA agents from people attempting to board their flights. Since February 2002, airport security screeners have confiscated approximately 7.5 million items. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities are trying to find eight of 11 people who passed through an unattended security checkpoint lane at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman Joe Pentangelo says it happened Monday morning at Terminal 5. He says authorities identified three of the travelers, who got onto a flight to California and will be screened upon arrival there. The eight others are believed to have boarded various flights.
The Transportation Security Administration confirms three passengers weren’t properly screened after they walked through a metal detector, setting off alarms. It says all personal carry-on bags received the required screening.
The TSA says it’s confident the incident “presents minimal risk to the aviation transportation system” but it’s being reviewed.