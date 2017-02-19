× Seattle likely to hit ‘wettest February’ record by Tuesday

SEATTLE — Skiers rejoice. Lowland commuters cringe.

We are in the midst of some classic Seattle winter weather. Chilly, rainy and plenty of mountain snow.

It’s OK, though. Seattleites are pretty used to February rain by now. As of Sunday evening, Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said, Seattle will reach the mark for the fourth wettest February on record.

“We’re tired of this cold, wet weather,” Kelley said.

Kelley said as bands of rain continue to hit the Pacific Northwest this week, we’ll likely see the record fall. He said Seattle is only one inch of rain short of becoming the wettest February on record.

“It’s very possible we could see that much through Tuesday,” Kelley said.

On Monday, the lows will sit down around 40 degrees. The morning commute looks mostly dry. Passing showers will come through most of the day. Wind will pick up, with gusts of up to 25 mph expected.

Good news for skiers, though. A winter weather advisory is in place for the Cascades, Walter said. The ski areas will pick up more than 24 inches by Wednesday.

“The passes will get a good helping of snow,” Kelley said.

The next seven days remain cold, with lows near 35 and highs near 47. Back to scarves, ski hats and sweaters.

“Remember last week when we were 58 degrees?” Walter asked. “We’re going to be about 10 degrees colder than that.”

Showers will continue, but we could also see some sun-breaks later in the week.

The weekend looks mostly dry with just a little rain on Sunday.