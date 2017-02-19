Possible funnel cloud spotted near Enumclaw early Sunday

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — It’s always surprising to see anything that looks like a funnel cloud in Western Washington.

Wesley Speaker says he was driving with his father on Cumberland Road in Enumclaw Sunday when he noticed what appeared to be a funnel cloud dropping from the sky.

He grabbed his phone and recorded some video. He then sent the video to Q13 News.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Look at that thing, look at the top," Speaker said. "Wow, dude."

Q13 News Chief Meterologist Walter Kelley said it's very possible Speaker saw a funnel cloud, given that thunderstorms were reported in the area. However, he could not confirm that's what it was given the footage.

Funnel clouds are made by condensed water droplets forming a cone-shaped vortex. Once a funnel cloud touches the ground, it becomes a tornado. Tornadoes are rare in the Pacific Northwest, but do occasionally occur.