Police: Kent firetruck, patrol car hit in separate DUI crashes Sunday
KENT, Wash. — A Kent firetruck and police car were hit by drunk drivers in two separate incidents Sunday, according to Kent Police.
A Kent Police patrol car was rear-ended by a DUI driver around 2 a.m. Sunday, officials said. The driver of the patrol car was not injured, and it was not immediately known if the suspect driver suffered any injuries.
About 7 p.m., another drunk driver ran into a Kent Fire Department truck on Kent’s East Hill. No injuries were reported. The suspect was arrested.
Drunk-driving crashes account for around one-third of all traffic-related deaths in the U.S., the CDC says.