Police: Kent firetruck, patrol car hit in separate DUI crashes Sunday

KENT, Wash. — A Kent firetruck and police car were hit by drunk drivers in two separate incidents Sunday, according to Kent Police.

A Kent Police patrol car was rear-ended by a DUI driver around 2 a.m. Sunday, officials said. The driver of the patrol car was not injured, and it was not immediately known if the suspect driver suffered any injuries.

Worse than waking up with a hangover…waking up in jail after rear-ending a cop. Make good choices this holiday weekend pic.twitter.com/gMl64LY69U — Kent Police (@kentpd) February 20, 2017

About 7 p.m., another drunk driver ran into a Kent Fire Department truck on Kent’s East Hill. No injuries were reported. The suspect was arrested.

Unsettling trend! PSA: hitting a @KentFireRFA truck while drunk will get you just as arrested pic.twitter.com/j90fPU6Rjf — Kent Police (@kentpd) February 20, 2017

Drunk-driving crashes account for around one-third of all traffic-related deaths in the U.S., the CDC says.