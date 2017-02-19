× Elderly woman killed, another woman assaulted in Snohomish County; police search for suspect

ECHO LAKE, Wash. — Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a homicide suspect after an elderly woman was found dead and another woman was injured Sunday afternoon in Snohomish County.

About 3 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were called to a reported assault at a home in the 12000 block of 212th Street SE near Echo Lake, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

When they arrived, they found an elderly woman dead at the scene. Deputies also found an injured female, who was quickly transported to a nearby hospital.

Neither the identity of the deceased woman nor her cause and manner of death were immediately released.

Deputies said the injured woman was able to identify her attacker as someone known to her, and he is believed to be a man who was doing contract construction work on the home.

Patrol units are actively searching for the suspect, deputies said. However, his identity was not released and he remains at large.

The Snohomish County Major Crimes Unit is on scene and investigating the homicide. Streets in the area around 1200 212th Street SE remained closed to traffic at 6 p.m. Sunday.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.