Cuddle Up with a New Friend this Winter #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- If you’re looking for a friend to cuddle up with for the rest of the winter, there’s one cute little dog who is up to the task.

Meet Carrie! Q13 Fox is partnering with Pet Connections Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s “Why Not Me Pets” campaign to help her find a home. Carrie was rescued from a kill shelter in California and now she’s getting used to life in a new area.

At 7-year-old, Carrie is very friendly and loving. But she still has lots of energy to play with her toys and go for long walks.

“I think she would like any type of home. She can be with kids. I’m retired, so she spends a lot of time with me, but I think she would adjust to that. She adjusted to me very quickly”, says foster parent Linda Pierce. However, Carrie would do best in a home without cats, and sometimes she gets afraid of big dogs when she’s out on walks.

Overall, Pierce says Carrie has a great personality, and has never chewed or scratched at anything. If you’re interested in adopting Carrie, call Emerald City Pet Rescue at 206-557-4661. Or you can email them at Info@EmeraldCityPetRescue.org.