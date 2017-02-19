× 17-year-old stabs twin brother in Coulee City

COULEE CITY, Wash. — A 17-year-old boy is dead and his twin brother is in custody after an early morning stabbing in Coulee City.

Deputies were called around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 300 block of West Washington Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His twin brother is in custody for investigation of manslaughter and assault-domestic violence.

An autopsy will be scheduled by Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison.

Detectives are on the scene gathering evidence. There is no threat to the public.