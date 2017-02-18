Fisher-Price adding facial expressions to its Little People toys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fisher-Price is changing up its little people line of toys. The company conducted research and found that parents want their children to develop emotional intelligence.

The new toys will feature five different facial expressions to reflect appropriate feelings for situations.

For decades, all the Little People figures have worn the same expression.

New lessons are also being worked into the toy designs. The classic farm set is being renamed the "caring for animals farm" and will prompt children to feed the animals instead of simply playing animal sounds.

Fisher-Price says it hopes the changes help create a kinder, more caring Generation Z.