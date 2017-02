SHORELINE, Wash. — A Shoreline apartment took some serious damage when a car plowed into it early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 400 block of 165th Street.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but firefighters say the driver did have to be taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Car into an multi family at 400 block of 165th St. driver taken to hospital by medics. Appear to be non life threat pic.twitter.com/t2MHd6aJNg — ShorelineFire (@ShorelineFire) February 18, 2017