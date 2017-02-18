× Body found near Stretch Island could be missing kayaker

GRAPEVIEW, Wash. — A body pulled from waters in Case Inlet Friday may be that of a kayaker who has been missing since early January.

At about 4:30 p.m., a kayaker found the body floating near Stretch Island, about 300 feet from Stretch Point State Park. Mason County Sheriff Office’s marine division and Fire District 3 personnel recovered it.

Mason County Coroner Wes Stockwell said the body might be of 31-year-old Andrew Aldredge, who was reported missing in North Bay on January 4.

The Coast Guard located a lone kayak that day in Case Inlet, but never found Aldredge.

An autopsy and identification will be performed early next week, Stockwell said.

Deputies continue searching by boat and on foot along the shore line near where the capsized Kayak was found. pic.twitter.com/e7NQaQd1Qb — Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) January 4, 2017