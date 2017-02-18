Body found near Stretch Island could be missing kayaker
GRAPEVIEW, Wash. — A body pulled from waters in Case Inlet Friday may be that of a kayaker who has been missing since early January.
At about 4:30 p.m., a kayaker found the body floating near Stretch Island, about 300 feet from Stretch Point State Park. Mason County Sheriff Office’s marine division and Fire District 3 personnel recovered it.
Mason County Coroner Wes Stockwell said the body might be of 31-year-old Andrew Aldredge, who was reported missing in North Bay on January 4.
The Coast Guard located a lone kayak that day in Case Inlet, but never found Aldredge.
An autopsy and identification will be performed early next week, Stockwell said.
47.335227 -122.829319