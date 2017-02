× Woman rescued after her car was swallowed up by a sinkhole in L.A.

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A woman was rescued Friday night after her car fell into a sinkhole filled with water in Studio City.

Authorities were able to rescue the womam at about 8:30 p.m. as another vehicle dangled above her on Woodbridge Street off of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, KTLA reported.

Multiple firefighters could be seen using a ladder to pull the woman out.

Shortly afterwards, a second vehicle fell into the sinkhole.