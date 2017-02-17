× Washington man charged in highway crash that killed 17-year-old girl

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A Washington state man is facing charges in connection with a head-on collision last year on U.S. Highway 12 that caused the death of a 17-year-old girl.

The Union-Bulletin reports that 25-year-old Kasey Parsons of Walla Walla was charged Tuesday with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

Officials say Parsons had been headed east on the highway in August when he crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle driven by Raychel Campana, who was hospitalized in critical condition. She died three days later.

Parsons and his passenger were also hurt. They were taken to a hospital for treatment and released.

The felony charges against Parsons accuse him of driving in a reckless manner or with disregard of others’ safety.

Authorities say fatigue appears to be a factor in the collision.