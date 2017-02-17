× Seattle city workers to get 12 weeks paid parental leave

SEATTLE – City employees can now receive up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave. The bill signed by Mayor Ed Murray Friday expanded the current parental leave by six weeks.

About two years ago, Seattle became one of the first cities in the country to offer four weeks of paid parental leave.

Murray said he asked for the change because no person should be forced to choose between their job and caring for their family.

City employees will also get up to four weeks of paid leave to care for family members with serious health conditions.

Employees will be eligible for the benefits after being employed by the city for six months.

The added weeks are estimated to cost the city an extra $2.6 million per year.

The new benefits will be retroactive to January 1st.