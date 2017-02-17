× Polar Plunge 2017: Tacoma’s Owen Beach ‘Freezin’ for a Reason’ next weekend to help Special Olympics athletes

It’s that time of the year to plunge into frigid winter water to benefit Special Olympics Washington.

And if you raise $150 for the athletes before March 31st, you’re entered for a chance to win a week-long cruise for two on any Caribbean or Mexico voyage on Holland America Line , plus airfare!

There are 4 more plunges left, including next weekend in Tacoma. “If you come on down to the Polar Plunge, Saturday February 25th not only will you get a chance to raise money for the Special Olympics, but David Rose from Washington’s Most Wanted will be there, my friend Spike from ‘Spike and the Impalers’ and the ‘Fabulous Jays’ will be there to play some music, live music at 10 in the morning, it doesn’t get better than that,” says Det. Ed Troyer with Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County. “So, come on down, be ‘Freezin’ for a Reason,’ jump in the water, lets raise some money for Special Olympics Washington.”

Remaining Polar Plunges:

-SPOKANE - February 18th

-TACOMA February 25th

-ANACORTES March 11th

-REDMOND March 18th