Olympia aunt bruised and scalded 5-year-old niece, deputies say

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Thurston County sheriff’s office said a 27-year-old Olympia woman was arrested Friday for bruising and scalding her 5-year-old niece.

The woman was booked into Thurston County jail for first-degree assault of a child, but Q13 News isn’t naming her because she hasn’t been formally charged. She was scheduled to make her first court appearance Friday afternoon.

The woman told deputies she’d “disciplined” the child, who developed welts and bruises. She applied scalding water to the wounds because she thought it would make them heal faster.

The investigation began when deputies were sent to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia after staff there found that the 5-year-old girl had injuries consistent with abuse.

The girl’s mother reported that she’d sent the girl to live with her own sister in September because she’d been struggling to raise the child.

The sister, however, sent the girl back this week because of behavioral issues.

When the mother picked the child up, she found the injuries and took the girl to the hospital.

The girl is in protective custody.