More than 100 protest downtown for the release of ‘Dreamer’ Daniel Ramirez

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- More than 100 immigrant rights activists rallied outside the federal courthouse to demand the immediate release of “Dreamer” Daniel Ramirez Medina Friday morning.

The 23-year-old was taken into custody by ICE agents last week, despite his participation in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Ramirez was brought to the United States when he was 7.

On Friday, Magistrate Judge James P. Donohue declined to release Ramirez. Ramirez's lawyers must request a bond hearing from a federal immigration judge first. That should happen within a week, said attorney Mark Rosenbaum.

ICE agents arrested Ramirez in Des Moines last week, alleging he was a “self-admitted gang member” and a “threat to public safety.”

Ramirez has denied gang affiliations.

Group headed back to US District court. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/PG9b6JnSUF — Andrew Padula (@AndrewPadula) February 17, 2017

Group has dwindled in size but now marching to Amazon. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/6td01v1Y1p — Andrew Padula (@AndrewPadula) February 17, 2017

Another perspective of the rally outside US District court as hearing for DACA recipient Daniel Ramirez Medina takes place inside. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/hQE1TOrhG8 — Andrew Padula (@AndrewPadula) February 17, 2017