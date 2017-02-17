Judge rules new state charter school law is constitutional

SEATTLE (AP) — A King County Superior Court judge has ruled that the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the state’s charter school law didn’t demonstrate that charter schools are unconstitutional.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/qHziwZ ) the judge made the ruling Friday on a law enacted last spring after the state Supreme Court struck down the previous charter school law.

Teachers unions, parents and other groups say the Legislature’s effort to revive charter schools after the 2015 court decision violated the Washington Constitution because public dollars are still being diverted to charter schools that aren’t accountable to voters.

Judge John H. Chun ruled that charter schools are accountable to elected officials and that the diverting funds claim “lacks ripeness” as lottery funds are their only revenue source.

The plaintiffs haven’t decided whether they’ll appeal.