Joseph Iacolucci: Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force hunting wanted child rapist

WANTED IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

Joseph Iacolucci is a convicted child rapist who’s wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in Snohomish County.

He has been featured on Washington’s Most Wanted in 2010 when he was also wanted for identity theft. WMW viewers helped catch him at a casino in Quinault.

Now, The Snohomish county Violent Offender Task Force says he could be anywhere in Western Washington.

He’s 41 years old, 6’3” and weighs 230 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, call the hotline at 1-800-22-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers.