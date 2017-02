WANTED IN WAPATO —

Wapato Police are on the hunt for Jose Silva, who is wanted for:

Attempted 1st Degree Murder

1st Degree Assault

Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm

Detectives say the warrant stems from a shooting in October.

Detectives say he’s a known gang member.

He’s 27 years old

If you know where he’s hiding, or have any information that can help detectives get him into custody, call the Wapato Police Department at 509-877-4275.